Officers arrest alleged 'serial sex offender' in Boyle County

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing several charges for being what police called a suspected "serial sex offender."

Kobe Ford was indicted in Mercer County Circuit Court on Thursday on the following charges:



2 Counts Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st Degree – Sex Act

1 Count Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st Degree – Controlled Substance

1 Count Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 2nd Degree – Controlled Substance

5 Counts Unlawful Use of Electronic Means to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activities

The Perryville Police Department says they began investigating Ford in early 2023.

Through various investigative techniques, witness and victim interviews, police found to be numerous alleged victims of Ford, many of whom were minors, with several being under the age of 16. Police say his alleged criminal acts happened in Mercer, Boyle, and Franklin Counties.

In addition to unlawful sexual acts, police allege Ford provided controlled substances to minor victims and in some cases, got them "high" prior to committing unlawful sexual acts on them. The scope of the investigation dated back to 2017 through 2023.

Ford faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all charges. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges in Boyle County as well as other counties are possible.

If you are or know an individual that has been a potential victim of Ford's, authorities are asking you to contact the Perryville Police Department or the Boyle/Mercer County Victim's Advocates.

Ford is being held in the Boyle County Detention Center.