Officials searching for man wanted in connection to deadly Dec. 1 shooting on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted in connection to the Dec. 1 shooting on Versailles Road that killed 44-year-old Quaynell King.

According to officials, 20-year-old Tiquan Anderson is wanted for murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Crime Stoppers says Anderson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com or by calling 859-253-2020.

LEX 18 previously talked to King's friends who remembered him as an inspiration to the community.