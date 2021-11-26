One dead after Thanksgiving night shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police responded to a shooting on Sandalwood Drive around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The shooting victim died at the scene. Investigators spent the rest of the night on scene investigating.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, two men got into a fight at the house where the shooting happened. One of them fired multiple shots, killing the other man.

"This is very early in our investigation, but we are investigating this, obviously, as a homicide. We do know the victim's name, as well as the suspect."

They have not yet identified the victim or the suspect yet.

LEX 18 was also told there were several family members at the house when this happened and the suspect appears to be someone from inside the house.

This homicide investigation marks the 34th homicide in Lexington this year, which unfortunately, means this number is on track to break the city's record.