One man hurt in shooting near downtown Lexington

Posted at 10:55 AM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 10:55:04-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting near downtown Lexington.

Police said it happened Sunday just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Mill and West Short Street.

One man was hurt and taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation.

The intersection where the shooting occurred is the same area where another shooting happened early Saturday morning.

Two people were hurt in that shooting.

