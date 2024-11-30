Overnight Lexington shooting on Winchester Road under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is with non-life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting on Winchester Road.

According to Lexington Police, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Winchester Road around 2 a.m. for a report that an individual had been shot.

That individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600, or submit them anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.

Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.