Owingsville police actively searching for man who allegedly tried to run over officers

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Owingsville Police Department is actively searching for a reported "armed and dangerous" man who allegedly attempted to run over officers, and nearly hit an Amish family during a vehicle pursuit on May 23.

According to the department, police are searching for Ritchie Callahan of Jeffersonville after a police chase ensued at around 8:30 p.m. on May 23.

Officials reported that Owingsville police were helping the Bath County Sheriff's Office on a complaint on Peasticks Road, while a sergeant was investigating that complaint on Fearing Road.

The sergeant, officials reported, was then almost ran over by a vehicle that Callahan was driving. Callahan was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before he allegedly almost ran over a deputy who was investigating the same complaint in the area.

A police pursuit was then initiated and Callahan reportedly evaded officers when he reached Highway 60 East headed to Owingsville. During the pursuit, Callahan allegedly ran several vehicles off the roadway, and nearly ran over an Amish family, before he took Slate Bend Road and crashed into an embankment.

Officers reportedly saw Callahan exit the vehicle and run into the woods.

Officials contacted Kentucky State Police for assistance in the search efforts. The department noted that several residences in the area, along with places where Callahan was known to frequent, were searched. However, Callahan has not been found.

Callahan is wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Montgomery County for first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

A witness did see Callahan early Monday morning in the Peasticks area, the department reported.

Police described that Callahan was last seen wearing jeans and a black t-shirt. He is considered "armed and dangerous." Police asked the community to call 911 and report to local law enforcement if you have any information on the whereabouts of Callahan.