Report: Parents of child arrested, charged with abuse after investigation in Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that two people were arrested and charged with assault following an investigation into a child abuse complaint on March 5.

Officials reported that a deputy responded to a home on Floyd Switch Road in Pulaski County after a caller reported that a child had "run away" from the home and came to the caller's home.

The child, according to a release from officials, "alleged that her parents had committed multiple acts of abuse against them and another child in the home."

An investigation involving several agencies began, and on March 6, a detective with the Crimes Against Children continued the investigation. The evidence collected by the detective resulted in the arrest of 61-year-old Marty Williams and 62-year-old Judith Williams. The release identified the Williams' as the parents of the alleged abused child.

Marty was charged with second-degree assault- domestic violence while Judith was charged with first-degree strangulation-domestic violence and first-degree domestic violence and assault-domestic violence, according to officials.