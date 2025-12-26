Parents of KSU shooting victim arrested for intimidation in Indiana, records confirm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 confirmed through court records that the parents of KSU shooting victim, 19-year-old Dejon Darrell Fox, Jr., were both arrested on a charge of intimidation: threat to commit a forcible felony on Tuesday in Indiana.

Probable cause affidavits detailed that the charges stem from Facebook posts that 38-year-old Dejon Darrell Fox and 37-year-old Chardnae Cleveland allegedly made after their son was fatally shot Dec. 9 on the Kentucky State University campus.

Jacob Bard, the man who was arrested in connection to the shooting, will not face murder charges after the grand jury determined there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case, according to previous reporting.

The affidavits noted that the statements made on social media implied "intent for violent retaliation toward the family of Jacob Bard" due to a post that allegedly referenced a "prominent criminal street gang."

The records show that Fox and Cleveland have been released.