Person injured in Tuesday morning shooting on Gerald Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person is recovering after a shooting on Gerald Drive on Tuesday morning.

Lexington police say at 7:09 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital for a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers later learned that the shooting occurred outside a home on Gerald Drive, in the Winburn area.

No suspects have been located at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes days after a woman was also injured in a shooting on Gerald Drive. Officers were called to the area Saturday night and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In that incident, officers later said they arrested 24-year-old Shannon Washington. He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.