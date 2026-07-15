Pineville man apprehended for alleged attempted murder of a police officer after 2 month investigation

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a 39-year-old Pineville man was located and arrested on Wednesday after a two month-long investigation by a multi-agency task force after allegedly attempting to murder an officer while evading arrest.

According to a press release, early Wednesday, May 13, Bell County deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant against 39-year-old Ova B. Collett at a Pineville residence on Highway 92.

Collett allegedly fled the scene from deputies during the encounter and in the process, allegedly endangered Bell County highway department workers, "almost striking them while he sped away from deputies... While traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour," according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office. The pursuit then ended for "safety concerns."

Deputies then attempted to apprehend Collett later that evening for allegedly endangering the welfare of the highway workers and fleeing from police.

However, Collett allegedly hopped into his vehicle (which was behind his property) and swerved in the direction of a deputy, "putting the deputy in extreme risk of death and physical injury." According to the sheriff's office, the sergeant was able to move out of the way without serious injuries. However, Collett then allegedly drove in the direction of another deputy and a K9.

Authorities report that deputies fired at Collett, causing him to divert from striking the K9 before driving into a fence line. Collett then allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle. Collett's vehicle was found a short distance from the residence on Short Branch Road, and he was reportedly not inside.

After finding the vehicle, officers were unable to locate Collett, even with the help of K9 units. However, deputies located suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, and an air pistol, according to the press release.

After two months of investigating the May incident, on Wednesday, July 15, the Bell County Sheriff's Office, the Whitley County Sheriff's Office, the Pineville Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force London Office located and arrested Collett at the 4400 block of Lot Mud Creek Road in Williamsburg.

Collett was wanted for six counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, two counts fleeing or evading in a motor vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), probation violation, and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

According to the sheriff's office, a 50-year-old woman was also arrested in connection to Collett's alleged crimes, and she was taken into Whitley County custody. Lillian H. Jeffers was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine).

Collett has been lodged at the Bell County Detention Center and is facing the following charges (according to the Bell County Detention Center's website): two counts of fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle), two counts of reckless driving, wanton endangerment of a police officer in the first degree, murder of a first responder (peace officer), wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating on a suspended or a revoked operator's license, and two counts of non payment of court costs, fines, or fees.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.