Police: 1 charged with vehicular homicide in connection to deadly Berea crash

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Berea Police Department confirmed to LEX 18 that a woman has been charged in connection to the crash on April 9 that left 27-year-old Victoria McQueary dead.

According to police, 48-year-old Elizabeth Fox was arrested on June 5 just before 10:30 a.m. in Jackson County by the sheriff's office and taken to the Berea Hospital.

She was then arrested by Berea police and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI, according to police.

Police say she is booked in the Madison County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.