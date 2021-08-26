Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to Lexington shooting on Pemberton Lane killed another teen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 17-year-old is arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting on Sunday.

Police say they were called to a shots fired incident at Pemberton Lane and Stolle Poole Court shortly after 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Once they arrived at the scene, police located a 17-year-old victim, later identified as Berkley Parks, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Parks was taken to the hospital where he later died from their injuries.

The Lexington Police Department says a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He's facing the following charges:

Murder

Possession of a Handgun by a Minor

Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm

The teen has been lodged at the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any other information on the shooting, contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.