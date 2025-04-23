Police asking public for information on Fairhaven Drive shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for information on a shooting that happened on March 27 on Fairhaven Drive that left two people injured.

According to police, a man and a juvenile were suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived on the scene. Police note that both were taken to a hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a residence was also damaged in the shooting.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.