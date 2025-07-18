Police chase along I-75 leads to DUI, wanton endangerment charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A police chase along I-75 on Friday morning has led to one woman facing multiple charges in Laurel County, including driving under the influence and wanton endangerment.

28-year-old Stormi Maxi was arrested on the morning of July 18 around 1:30 a.m., the Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports.

Police report that a deputy with the department received a report of a suspicious person driving a silver Kia along the Hal Rogers Parkway.

That vehicle, driven by Maxi, was located traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it turned onto I-75 northbound. When police attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled to the shoulder "before speeding away and failing to stop," a press release said.

Police report that Maxi continued traveling along the roadway, reaching upwards of 125 miles per hour and almost striking a semitruck.

Spike strips were used at the 59-mile marker by Mount Vernon Police, and the vehicle was stopped near the 62-mile marker where it rolled into a deputy's vehicle.

Maxi was arrested without incident, and an investigation revealed that "she had taken methamphetamine earlier and believed she was under the influence."

She later attempted to flee from the sheriff's office, but was stopped.

She is charged with:

