Police chase leads to the arrest of armed robbery suspect in Monticello, police report

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 36-year-old Monticello man was arrested on Sunday and charged with several crimes including criminal attempt to commit murder after he allegedly robbed a convenient store and lead police on a vehicle chase, the Monticello Police Department reported.

Police detailed that at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received information on a reported armed robbery that occurred at Murphy's USA in the Walmart Plaza. A description of the alleged suspect and the vehicle that he fled in were provided to dispatchers.

A Wayne County deputy, according to police, saw a pickup truck traveling westbound on the KY 90 bypass that matched the suspect vehicle description. The deputy reportedly attempted to stop the truck and when the driver did not stop, a multi-agency pursuit ensued.

Authorities forced the vehicle to stop by using "tire deflation devices," police reported. Christopher Eric Guinn was arrested and charged with the following, according to police:

Speeding

Reckless driving

Tampering with physical evidence

DUI

Terroristic threatening

Resisting arrest

Further, police noted that the truck was stolen from a home on KY 1275 north in Wayne County just before the alleged armed robbery.

Additional warrants were obtained by an MPD officer also charging Guinn with criminal attempt to commit murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the armed robbery at Murphy's USA, police reported.

Authorities continue to investigate.