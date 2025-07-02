Nicholasville police: 6-year-old and 4-year-old injured in drive-by shooting

UPDATE: July 2 at 1:25 p.m.

The Nicholasville Police Department confirmed with LEX 18 that a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old were injured in the drive-by shooting near Brannon Crossing on Tuesday night.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Original Story:

Police have confirmed with LEX 18 that multiple people were injured in a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday night near Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville.

According to police, someone in a vehicle hit the vehicle next to it, in which more than 22 shots were fired.

Police say that the ATF is working with businesses in the area to get security footage.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.