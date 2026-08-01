Police: Corbin traffic stop leads to drug arrest, discovery of homemade explosive device

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Corbin Police Department is reporting that a routine traffic stop that occurred on Thursday, July 30 resulted in a drug investigation and the discovery of a homemade incendiary device within the suspect's personal property.

According to a press release, on Thursday, a Corbin police officer observed the operator of a black Ford Fusion traveling without wearing his seat belt. While following the vehicle, the officer reportedly observed the passenger of the vehicle toss a black backpack into the backseat. A traffic stop then began.

During the traffic stop, Corbin police officers identified the passenger of the vehicle as Steven W. Helton, a man who had multiple outstanding warrants against him. Officers then arrested Helton, and he was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, officers began a search and located a buprenorphine pill, an opioid, Helton was allegedly keeping on his person. Officers then searched the backpack, which reportedly belonged to Helton, and discovered drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Helton was lodged at the Knox County Detention Center and charged with the following: two counts of failure to appear in court, contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (second offense, methamphetamine), traffic in marijuana (less than eight ounces, first offense), drug paraphernalia, controlled substance of a prescription not in its original container in the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (drug unspecified).

After his arrest, the Corbin Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff's Office searched Helton's personal property and discovered an alleged homemade incendiary device. According to police, the device was secured and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) was contacted.

The ATF and the Kentucky State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded to dismantle the device and take it in for an investigation.

Helton was served with three outstanding warrants following his arrest: two Whitley County bench warrants for failure to appear in court and a probation violation warrant out of Knox County.

The investigation into Helton's alleged crimes remains ongoing.

"The Corbin Police Department remains committed to aggressively investigating illegal drug activity and apprehending individuals who endanger the safety of our community," the press release stated.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will release more information as it becomes available.