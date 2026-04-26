Police: Federal warrant leads to major drug bust, burglary arrests in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Corbin Police Department arrested five individuals this weekend while serving an arrest warrant and two search warrants at the same residence.

According to a social media post, on Friday the Corbin Police Department, the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service served a federal arrest warrant to a female living at a home on Incline Road in Corbin.

Once the female was arrested, officers noted a large presence of illegal drugs inside of the home and applied for a search warrant. The Corbin Police Department was granted the search warrant and located a large quantity of "methamphetamine, marijuana, narcotic pills, LSD, and various items of drug paraphernalia," according to the social media post.

The Corbin Police Department then executed a second search warrant at the same home for a burglary incident reported on March 25. According to police, two male suspects illegally entered a home and stole multiple belongings. Police were able to obtain security footage, revealing the perpetrator to be a resident at the same home on Incline Road.

According to police, while executing a second search warrant, officers located "additional methamphetamine, along with a stolen handgun, and a large quantity of stolen property from the burglary."

In all, five individuals were arrested in connection with all three situations.

Nikhil Parlulekar was charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of a firearm, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a legend drug, and drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Hammond was charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a legend drug, and drug paraphernalia.

Scarlett Wyatt was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a legend drug, a prescription not contained in a proper container, and drug paraphernalia.

Wesley Croley was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Day was arrested through a federal arrest warrant executed by the U.S. Marshals Service and was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a legend drug, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD), a prescription not contained in a proper container, and drug paraphernalia.

Day has been lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center and the other four suspects have been lodged at the Whitley County Detention Center, according to the Corbin Police Department.