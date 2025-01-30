Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police find suspected fentanyl and weapons during search of Mercer County home, officials report

weapons in Mercer County
Harrodsburg Police Department
weapons in Mercer County
Posted
and last updated

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harrodsburg Police Department reported on Wednesday that an investigation, following a traffic stop, lead police to find suspected fentanyl and weapons at a home in Mercer County.

Officials detailed that officers with the department conducted a traffic stop for "several infractions," and during an investigation, police found suspected fentanyl.

Officers, according to officials, then obtained a search warrant which led police to find "a large amount of fentanyl and weapons" at a home in Mercer County.

The case remains under investigation by police and additional arrests are pending, the department reported.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18