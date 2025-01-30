Police find suspected fentanyl and weapons during search of Mercer County home, officials report

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harrodsburg Police Department reported on Wednesday that an investigation, following a traffic stop, lead police to find suspected fentanyl and weapons at a home in Mercer County.

Officials detailed that officers with the department conducted a traffic stop for "several infractions," and during an investigation, police found suspected fentanyl.

Officers, according to officials, then obtained a search warrant which led police to find "a large amount of fentanyl and weapons" at a home in Mercer County.

The case remains under investigation by police and additional arrests are pending, the department reported.

