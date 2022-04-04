Police: Franklin County man arrested in rape case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Franklin County man is facing rape and sodomy charges after police say he confessed to abusing a 7-year-old.

We're told William Blake Jackson served as a bus driver and held other positions with the Frankfort Independent School District. Late last month, police arrested Jackson at the Second Street School, where they also spent time questioning him. They say Jackson had been read his rights when he confessed to a number of sexual acts with a 7-year-old.

According to the arrest citation, Jackson told police he was "deriving gratification" while allegedly performing those acts, and police say he also told them that he made a mistake by doing so. An official at the Second Street School neither confirmed nor denied Jackson having ever been employed here, saying only that he is, "not an employee." Details of the alleged incident are too graphic to share.

Jackson is being held here at the Franklin County Regional Detention Center on $250,000 bond. He declined our request for an interview despite being very forthcoming with police.