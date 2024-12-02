Police investigating overnight shooting that left teen dead in Franklin County: report

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky confirmed to LEX 18 that a teen is dead following a shooting that occurred at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials reported that the shooting took place at a home on Leathers Lane in Franklin County and involved two juveniles.

Police are investigating the shooting and the identity of the victim has not been released by authorities at this time.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

