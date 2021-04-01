Police: Kidnapping suspect brought 17-year-old girl across state lines into Lincoln County

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Stanford police arrested a North Carolina man on kidnapping charges Tuesday after he allegedly brought a 17-year-old girl against her will across state lines into Lincoln County.

Police were tipped off just before 10 p.m. Tuesday by a caller who said they saw a young woman running from a semi parked in Lincoln Plaza. The caller said a man, later identified as 29-year-old Noe Juarez, got out of the truck, assaulted the victim and forcefully brought her back inside the semi.

Officers reported hearing "frantic screaming" from the sleeper area of the truck when they arrived on-scene shortly after the caller tip.

Police said the victim ran from the cab after police entered and was taken to the hospital by officers for treatment.

Noe was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault and sexual assault-related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.