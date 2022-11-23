Police: Lexington man arrested after calling 911 saying he shot and killed his wife

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say a man called 911 to say he shot and killed his wife.

The call came in at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Bay Colony Lane in the Masterson Station area, not far from Sandersville Elementary School.

When police arrived at the home, they found a woman dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

The man surrendered to police and is in custody. Police say there was a witness at the time of the shooting.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide making it Lexington's 41st in 2022.

