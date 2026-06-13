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Police: Man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim during Lexington robbery

Photo of Giovanni Perez Morales, 21
Fayette County Detention Center
Giovanni Perez Morales, 21, mugshot
Photo of Giovanni Perez Morales, 21
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department is reporting that a 21-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after allegedly stabbing a victim during a reported robbery.

According to a press release, authorities responded to the 100 block of Cantaloupe Street in Lexington around 7:30 p.m. to a report that a victim had been assaulted with a weapon.

Upon arrival, police located a victim who had been stabbed while "confronting a suspicious subject" outside of the home. According to a press release, the suspect fled, and the victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials report that with the assistance of the Real Time Intelligence Center, the suspect was identified, located, arrested, and charged. Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Giovanni Perez Morales.

Morales was lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center and has been charged with assault in the second degree and robbery in the first degree.

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