Police: Man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim during Lexington robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department is reporting that a 21-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after allegedly stabbing a victim during a reported robbery.

According to a press release, authorities responded to the 100 block of Cantaloupe Street in Lexington around 7:30 p.m. to a report that a victim had been assaulted with a weapon.

Upon arrival, police located a victim who had been stabbed while "confronting a suspicious subject" outside of the home. According to a press release, the suspect fled, and the victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials report that with the assistance of the Real Time Intelligence Center, the suspect was identified, located, arrested, and charged. Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Giovanni Perez Morales.

Morales was lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center and has been charged with assault in the second degree and robbery in the first degree.