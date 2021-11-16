Watch
Police: Man arrested following robbery, standoff at Powell County convenience store

Posted at 12:10 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 12:42:36-05

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a convenience store and fired a gunshot, leading to a standoff with officers.

The City of Stanton Police Department says it happened Tuesday shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the Airport Market.

Police say they were called to the scene after a report of a man firing a gun inside the store. When officers got to the scene, they located the man inside a vehicle armed with a handgun.

Eyewitness video captured the standoff was happening:

After nearly an hour of negotiations with him, he exited the vehicle and surrendered to law enforcement.

Investigators later learned that the suspect, Craig Worm, was fleeing South Dakota after allegations of a sexual assault of a minor. Police say he intentionally committed a robbery in order to trigger a law enforcement response and had intentions to attempt suicide by cop.

No one was hurt.

Worm is charged with the following:

  • Robbery — 1st Degree
  • Wanton Endangerment — 1st Degree (6 counts)

He is being lodged in the Powell County Detention Center.

