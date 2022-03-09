Watch
Police: One man charged in shooting death of 18-year-old on Chase Place

Posted at 6:09 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 18:10:38-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been charged in the Wednesday morning homicide that happened on Chase Place.

53-year-old Darryl Russell has been charged with Murder and Assault 4th degree - domestic violence in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Darian Webb.

Russell is currently lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Officers responded to a call for assault with a firearm just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and died shortly after.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office later Webb.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020. Submit an anonymous tip here.

