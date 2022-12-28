Police reveal potential motive in 2021 deadly nightclub shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The case against a man accused of murdering someone outside a Lexington dance club in June 2021 will head to a grand jury.

LEX 18 was in the courtroom Wednesday morning for new testimony from a Lexington police detective as the suspect, 31-year-old Kamond Taylor, appeared in court.

The deadly shooting happened early on June 9th, 2021, in the parking lot of what was The Office KY Gentleman's Club. Det. Jeremy Adkins told the courtroom someone shot Ali Robinson point blank as he got out of his car and tried to enter the building.

Robinson died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head. According to police, surveillance video captured the entire incident, including Taylor pulling the trigger.

Det. Adkins said he was able to identify Taylor in the video by the outfit he was wearing through photos posted on social media that also included the club's location.

"Upon looking at the time stamp in the photo, he was actually at the KY Lounge the night prior," Adkins said. "Wearing the exact same shirt, exact same shoes, same hat, same shorts and everything."

It took a few weeks, but Taylor was eventually arrested in Detroit, Michigan, where police say he confessed to the murder during an interview. His motive? Det. Adkins said Taylor believed Robinson was an informant.

Since his arrest last summer, Taylor has been serving time in a Michigan prison on unrelated charges. Last week he was transferred to the Fayette Co. jail. During his arraignment on Dec. 22nd, a judge set his bond at $750,000.