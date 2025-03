LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says they are looking for 21-year-old Brooklyn Trigg in connection to the homicide that happened in January on Fairmont Court.

According to police, Trigg has active warrants for murder (complicity) and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say that she is considered "armed and dangerous" and if you see her or have information on her whereabouts call 859-258-3600.