Police searching for suspect wanted in connection to Tuesday stabbing in Morgan County

MOON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday afternoon stabbing in Morgan County.

The agency reports that troopers responded to the Moon Community of Morgan County around 1:40 p.m. On scene, they located a man with a laceration to the inside of his leg who, after receiving treatment on scene, was transported to a local hospital for continued treatment.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Alliana "Jade" Gevedon of West Liberty.

Anyone with information regarding Gevedon's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police at 606-784-4127.

