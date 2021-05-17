Police: Winchester man faces murder charges for killing woman at apartment

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Winchester man faces murder charges after police said he killed a woman Friday at an apartment.

Steven McGuire, 39, was arraigned Monday and remains lodged at the Clark County Detention Center for the murder of Sheila Renee Smith.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 40 B N. Main St. in Winchester at about 4 p.m. Friday where they found Smith dead from a gunshot wound.

McGuire was arrested at the scene. Police said he admitted to killing Smith after being interviewed at the Winchester Police Department.

A not guilty plea was entered Monday on McGuire's behalf. He has been assigned a public attorney from the Department of Public Advocacy.

McGuire has a preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. on May 26.