Pulaski County man charged after police find drugs, paraphernalia during traffic stop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Pulaski County is facing charges after police discovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia in his possession during a traffic stop.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reports that just before 10 p.m. on October 17, officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of HWY 80 and US 27. The driver of the vehicle and two occupants, including 44-year-old Clinton Epperson of Science Hill, stepped out of the vehicle.

As officers patted down the three individuals, Epperson was found with what police believed to be an illegal substance, and once removed, was found to be marijuana.

A continued search of the vehicle revealed a backpack in Epperson's possession at the time of the stop contained "several small plastic bags, digital scales, pills later identified as suboxone and a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine was located," PCSO wrote on social media Wednesday.

Epperson was arrested and booked in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

He is charged with first degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense; third degree possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

