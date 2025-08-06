Pulaski County man charged with sexual abuse of 3 and 4-year-old children

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Pulaski County man is facing a sexual abuse charge after an investigation reveals that he "had subjected two minor females, ages three and four, to sexual contact."

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, 66-year-old Daryl Kimball of Burnside was arrested on Wednesday at his residence. He is charged with sexual abuse in the first degree, victim under the age of 12.

Police report that the investigation began in April, and investigators were assisted by the Department for Community Based Services.

Kimball is lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.