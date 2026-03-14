Pulaski County man in custody on sex crime charges, including sexual abuse of a minor

NANCY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Pulaski County man is now in custody on multiple sex crime charges, including sexual assault of a minor.

According to a press release by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old William Roberts of Nancy was arrested on Friday night after the department became aware of sexual abuse allegations.

The press release states that a sheriff's deputy received a tip on Thursday, Mar. 12 that Roberts had allegedly sexually assaulted a minor, and thus the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation into the tip.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Roberts had allegedly sexually assaulted another minor 10 years ago, according to law enforcement.

After the investigation, the department received an arrest warrant for Roberts, and arrested him Friday evening.

Roberts had been charged with sexual abuse in the first degree, sodomy in the second degree, incest, and rape in the second degree. He is being held on a $150,000 bond, according to the Pulaski County Detention Center.