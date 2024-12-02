Recapping a violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating multiple incidents after a violent weekend, including three shootings.

The first shooting began around 2 a.m. on Saturday when police responded to the Sportsman Motel on Winchester Road. One person was injured but is expected to be okay.

On Saturday night, just before 7 p.m., a shooting near Chinoe Road and Alumni Drive left one man dead. According to the Fayette County Coroner, 35-year-old Gregory Williams died from his injuries.

Then, on Sunday night around 9 p.m., police responded to a second deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Versailles Road and Oxford Circle. The Coroner confirmed that 44-year-old Quaynell King showed up to the UK Hospital with a gunshot wound and died shortly after.

In a recent conversation with Lexington Police, Sgt. Guy Miller advised the community, “If there are threats or you think your human instincts are telling you that this can escalate more violently, give us a call before it escalates to someone acting on that violence.”

As Lexington Police launch themselves into multiple investigations, they’re asking for tips, which can always be submitted anonymously to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

To assist police, you can also register your security cameras to the department’s Connect Lexington program.

“Register your cameras and let us know you have a camera. We don't want to see that footage, we only look at it where there is a reported crime,” explained Miller.

You can register your camera to assist police here.

Finally, as community activists work to de-escalate Lexington’s violent crime, the police department implores you to get involved.

“They are out there talking to the community, getting to know the issues, the problems, and they are helping solve them before they escalate, and that's what we need,” Miller stated.

Heading into the final weeks of 2024, here’s how Lexington's violent crime stacks up to years past.

According to data provided by Lexington Police:

In 2023, Lexington reported 22 homicides by gun.

In 2022, 36 homicides by gun.

In 2021, 36 homicides by gun.

So far this year, Lexington has reported 20 homicides by gun.

For non-fatal shootings:

In 2023, Lexington reported 84 shootings.

In 2022, 119 shootings

In 2021, 135 shootings.

So far this year, police are investigating at least 65 non-fatal shootings.