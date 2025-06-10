Report: 2 teens arrested after high-speed chase leads to drug bust in Russell Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that two teenagers were arrested on Monday night after a high-speed chase into Russell County lead detectives to find suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officials reported that at around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, deputies were notified of a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop initiated by the Somerset Police Department. A deputy then observed a vehicle matching the description traveling on Bourbon Road at a "high rate of speed."

The deputy initiated a traffic stop on Highway 914, however, the vehicle continued westbound toward the intersection of West Highway 80. Officials reported that the vehicle was ultimately stopped on Highway 196 into Russell County.

According to officials, deputies ordered the driver, identified as 18-year-old Kisean Cowan, to step out of the vehicle. The passenger, identified as 18-year-old Harlie Gibson, was also ordered to exit the vehicle.

Detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division were called to the scene and K9 Leo performed an "open air search" around the vehicle. Officials noted that deputies then found a "black magnetic box with drug paraphernalia, white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana, and a digital scale."

Cowan was arrested and charged with the following:

Speeding 26mph or greater;

First-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle);

Disregarding stop sign;

Two counts of disregarding traffic controlled device-traffic light;

First-degree traffic in controlled substance first off-> or = to 2gms (methamphetamine);

Traffic in Marijuana first off;

Drug paraphernalia-buy/possess;

Operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance first off;

No operators/moped license.

Gibson was arrested and charged with the following:

