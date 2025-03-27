Report: 81-year-old London man arrested after police find meth under hood of truck

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that an 81-year-old London man was arrested after police found "a large amount of meth" under the hood of a pickup on Wednesday.

According to officials, police stopped a vehicle at a traffic safety point in London on Wednesday afternoon. While conducting a walk around of the vehicle, officials reported that a K-9 "alerted to the presence of drugs."

Police reportedly found meth under the hood of the truck and found that the driver, identified as William Harold Clontz, was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was driving with a suspended license.

Clontz was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense-methamphetamine; numerous traffic violations; and a Laurel County Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office released photos that show a large amount of cash and the methamphetamine that police found.