Report: Arrest made after man steals several vehicles, attempts to run over man

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported that a Monticello man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly stole several vehicles and, in the process, tried to hit a man with a vehicle he stole from him on Thursday.

Officials detailed that at around 11:30 p.m. on July 10, dispatch in Wayne County received a call regarding a man that allegedly tried to steal an ambulance and then left the scene in a black Ford Fusion he allegedly stole.

Shortly after, deputies in Wayne County were called to a home on a vehicle theft of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. When deputies arrived, they discovered that a family member, identified by officials as Anthony Dykes, allegedly entered the home and asked to use a phone. When Dykes was leaving, he allegedly stole the pickup. Officials added that deputies on the scene noticed the reported stolen Ford Fusion nearby.

At around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, deputies were called to a home, located on East Kentucky Highway 790, after dispatch received a call regarding Dykes coming to that home and attempting to open the locked door of another pickup, according to officials.

While patrolling the area, deputies were flagged down by a man who stated that he stopped to assist Dykes who had wrecked in the area, when Dykes allegedly got in the man's 2004 Chevrolet Suburban vehicle and "took off in it," officials reported.

The man then told deputies that Dykes allegedly, "accelerated towards him in an attempt to strike him with the vehicle," officials said.

Later, a Monticello officer identified Dykes walking down West Columbia Avenue in Monticello.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies arrested and charged Dykes for three counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition-auto ($10,000 but less than $1 million).

Dykes is lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $50,000 full cash bond, officials added.