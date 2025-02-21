Report: Harrison Co. doctor pleads guilty to unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky reported that a Harrison County doctor recently plead guilty to seven counts of "unlawful distribution of a controlled substance."

The attorney's office noted that, according to the plea agreement, 70-year-old Michael Gainey, "treated and prescribed controlled substances to a number of patients with whom he maintained personal relationships."

The agreement further detailed that Gainey "knew and intended" to issue the prescriptions to these patients "outside the scope of legitimate medical practice" due to his ongoing relationships with the patients.

Seven patients were listed in the plea agreement in connection to the prescriptions that Gainey wrote, which included prescriptions for hydrocodone, oxycodone, gabapentin, and other controlled substances.

Gainey is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30, according to the attorney's office. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the seven counts and fine of $1 million.