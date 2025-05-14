Report: Lexington man arrested in Florida for attempted murder, kidnapping after shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (LEX 18) — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported that a Lexington man was arrested on Sunday in Florida and charged with attempted murder and kidnapping following a weekend shooting.

Officials detailed that deputies responded to a reported shooting near the 6400 block of Beechwood Avenue in Sarasota.

Several people, according to officials, were gathered at the home when a man, identified as 30-year-old Tobias A. McDonald, allegedly arrived "unannounced" looking for a Lexington woman.

When McDonald entered the home, where the woman was reportedly inside, he allegedly fired a shot and injured a man from Lexington, officials reported. McDonald allegedly left the scene with the woman in the car.

Officials added that McDonald was later found with the assistance of area authorities and he is now at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility, while the woman was taken to an area hospital.

McDonald was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping (domestic), and two additional kidnapping charges, officials noted.