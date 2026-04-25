Report: Lexington woman found guilty of second-degree animal cruelty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman accused of neglecting a pit bull mix in 2023 has been found guilty of second-degree animal cruelty.

Crews with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control were contacted regarding an animal welfare check in 2023 at a residence on Pine Straw Court. Upon arrival, crews reported that the dog did not have access to food, water, or shelter. The dog was visibly shaking due to cold outdoor temperatures.

According to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control, 49-year-old Lakesha R. Coney initially denied owning the dog when asked. However, nearby residents confirmed that Coney owned the pit bull mix, named Prince Ali.

Coney was initially charged with second-degree animal cruelty on March 20, 2023 and was held on a 1,000 cash bond. On Friday, April 10, Coney was found guilty of the charge in Fayette County District Court. She has been sentenced to a fine of $250.

Since being rescued, Prince Ali has been adopted into a new home. Photos show the dog has gained healthy weight since his rescue three years ago.

"These are the outcomes we work for. No animal should ever be subjected to neglect. Ali’s story is exactly why we do what we do," Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control wrote in a social media post.

Animal abuse or neglect can be reported to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control at (859) 255-9033.