Report: Man arrested in connection to Lexington shooting of 66-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department (LPD).

Police report that around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, LPD was dispatched to the 5400 block of Dedman Lane in western Lexington for a shooting involving a victim. When police officers arrived, they noted that a 66-year-old male had been shot.

According to LPD, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

In connection to the crime, Tristan R. Johnson has been arrested and lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center. Johnson was charged with assault in the first degree. He does not have a listed bond at this time.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.