Report: Owensboro man arrested on methamphetamine-related charges after child was exposed to drug

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that an Owensboro man is facing felony charges after his three-year-old child was hospitalized in critical condition due to alleged methamphetamine exposure.

According to a press release, KSP Post 16 was contacted by an Owensboro hospital Saturday evening after a three-year-old allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine. Afterward, the child was transported to a hospital in Louisville for specialized care, due to the severity of their condition.

Troopers conducted an investigation in the hospital before detaining the child's father, later identified as 43-year-old Gary D. Walker of Owensboro. According to KSP, while being processed, Walker was allegedly found with synthetic urine in his undergarments, attempting to alter a drug test. Troopers then searched Walker's vehicle, locating a small metal vial with white residue.

Early Sunday morning, KSP executed a search warrant at Walker's residence on Danberry Street in Owensboro. In the search, KSP reports that troopers located five grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Walker is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center and is facing the following charges: criminal simulation in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (first offense), two counts of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (first offense, marijuana), and possession of marijuana.

Walker has a listed bond of $5,000.

The investigation into the circumstances regarding the child's exposure to methamphetamine remains ongoing, according to KSP.