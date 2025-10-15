Report: Scott County woman tells police she expected PlayStation for turning in drugs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County woman faces drug trafficking charges after telling police she thought she would receive a PlayStation gaming console for bringing drugs to the sheriff's office.

A citation revealed that 38-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Ney was arrested Oct. 13 following reports of erratic driving on Interstate 75 near Georgetown. According to the citation, Scott County 911 received around four calls about a black passenger car driving "all over the roadway" at an unsafe slow speed in a 70 mph zone.

Georgetown police pulled over Ney on Monday night on Interstate 75. During the traffic stop an officers reportedly noticed Ney moving her hands inside her sweater pocket. When ordered to remove her hands, officers allegedly found two clear plastic bags containing light brown powder tied at the top inside her pocket.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed additional evidence including a large amount of cash in multiple denominations, bags containing gray and pink powder substances, three cell phones and pills identified as Xanax, according to the citation.

Ney, the citation detailed, was arrested for driving under the influence based on her driving conduct, slurred speech, constricted pupils and general confusion.

Ney reportedly told an officer she was taking the suspected drugs to the sheriff's office because she believed she would receive a PlayStation from law enforcement in return for turning in the substances. However, officers noted she was driving in the opposite direction from the Scott County Sheriff's office when arrested.

The citation reported that Ney has been charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substances; first-degree possession of controlled substances, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving, no registration plates, failure to maintain required insurance and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

