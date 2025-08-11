Report: Teen wanted for aggravated robbery in Kentucky found hiding in Ohio sewer pipe

DAYTON, Ohio (LEX 18) — An 18-year-old wanted for aggravated robbery and assault out of Frankfort, Kentucky was found in a sewer pipe in Dayton, Ohio and arrested, along with another suspect, on Monday.

Officials reported that the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Washington Township Substation was notified of a vehicle pursuit by the Springboro Police Department. As police arrived on the scene, the suspect vehicle reportedly crashed.

The passenger was taken into custody on the scene while the driver fled police on foot. Officials added that "several guns were found at the scene of the crash."

A shelter-in-place was issued for the area of State Route 725 and Paragon Road during the police pursuit. Officials detailed that evidence led police to believe that the suspect was hiding in a sewer. The suspect then emerged from the sewer and was taken into custody, officials reported.

Officials noted that both suspects were wanted for aggravated assault and robbery out of Franklin County, Kentucky. The incident remains under investigation.

