Report: Tennessee man admits to swallowing drugs during police chase in London

Laurel County Detention Center
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the London Police Department reported that a Tennessee man faces several drug charges after he allegedly led police on a chase and then admitted to swallowing narcotics on March 29.

Officials reported that at around 9 p.m. on March 29, an officer saw a man, identified by police as 33-year-old Naythen Edwards of Deer Lodge, Tenn., driving "erratically" on I-75 in London.

The officer, according to officials, tried to conduct a traffic stop when Edwards allegedly fled from officers at a high rate of speed. When the chase reached exit 15, Edwards tried to exit the interstate, however, he damaged the vehicle and went back on the interstate.

Officials added that Edwards then pulled to the side of the road and allegedly tried to flee on foot into a wooded area before an officer was able to apprehend him.

After his arrest, Edwards "advised police that he swallowed narcotics that he had in his possession," officials reported. Officers then administered Narcan for Edwards and then took him to an area hospital to seek treatment, the report read.

Officials detailed that Edwards was charged with the following, among several other traffic-related offenses:

  • First-degree wanton endangerment
  • First-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle)
  • First-degree operating a motor vehicle u/influence of substance (agg cir)
  • First-degree fleeing or evading police on foot
  • First-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense (methamphetamine)
  • First-degree possession of a controlled substance fentanyl
  • Tampering with physical evidence

Officials noted that police believed that Edwards "was a registered sex offender on parole out of Tennessee."

