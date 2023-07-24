Residents of Dogwood Heights in Berea surprised at gunshots in their community

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents in the Dogwood Heights neighborhood in Berea, describe it as quiet and safe. This morning just before 10:30, one couple, Sara and Sam Stallard, say they were shocked to hear gunshots coming from the home right across from theirs.

Sara Stallard says, "I just see this woman walking and going into her car and getting out and cops just coming and surrounding the place and then hear quite a few more gunshots off."

Law enforcement was called out on a domestic call. City officials say there were several 911 calls about shots fired. City leaders say the woman involved was okay. A male suspect was shot following a shooting with police and is in custody.

Sam Stallard says, "After several gunshots were fired off, we immediately dialed 911 first responders." Sara shares, "We went downstairs and we have a fireplace downstairs and we just kinda got in the corner of that fireplace because I mean our house has so many windows."

Berea's mayor, Bruce Farley, says that when incidents like this one happen it impacts the entire community -- and he's urging people to say something when they see something.

"If you see something say something. Anytime there's a potential...domestic situation or domestic violence, report it. It's better to report than to ignore it,” says Mayor Farley. He says that Berea Police have protocols in place for situations like this one.

He says an incident like this could have happened anywhere. He says no officers were injured.

He says, "My understanding in my 4+ years as mayor is that the most dangerous situation for our emergency responders -- whether it's police or fire or our local city department, or Madison County Sheriff or KSP -- is a domestic situation."

After living in this neighborhood for a year, the Stallard’s say they believe that this is still a safe and tight-knit community.

Sara says, "I can’t speak better things about our little neighborhood. Everyone's so supportive of each other and just so welcoming -- and it's just really, really caught us off guard."

Kentucky State Police are now investigating this shooting.