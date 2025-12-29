Richmond man arrested after alleged carjacking during Facebook Marketplace vehicle sale

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 21-year-old Richmond man was arrested Sunday evening after he allegedly carjacked victims during what was supposed to be a vehicle sale arranged through Facebook Marketplace, officials reported.

The Richmond Police Department detailed that Jadon Carter of Richmond, Kentucky, was taken into custody following a series of incidents that began on Jason Drive and involved multiple agencies.

According to Richmond Police Department, two parties met in the area of Jason Drive to exchange vehicles as part of a Facebook Marketplace sale. While test driving the vehicle, the victims said that Carter allegedly "brandished a gun and told them to exit the vehicle" before driving off with it, the department reported.

Minutes later, dispatch reportedly received additional calls about a hit-and-run collision on Circle Drive where the driver struck another vehicle pulling out of their driveway, then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, officials added. Further, residents in the area of Overland Drive reported hearing a gunshot.

While forming a perimeter, officers observed a man fleeing on foot near Merchant and Duckhorn Drives, according to police.

Once apprehended, Carter was identified and officers located a loaded firearm near him.

Carter has been charged with the following: