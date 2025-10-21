Richmond man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman and her son in Berea

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond man faces multiple charges after he forced his way into a Berea home and allegedly assaulted a woman and her son early Monday morning, officials reported.

The Madison-County Sheriff's Office detailed that 45-year-old Johnathan Payne, was arrested following a reported domestic incident that occurred around 5 a.m. on Newport Lane in Berea.

Deputies responded to reports of a possible domestic situation and discovered Payne had been hiding outside the home. When the woman stepped outside to smoke, Payne allegedly forced her back into the home and allegedly assaulted her, investigators said.

The victim's son attempted to intervene and was also assaulted during the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Payne reportedly fled the scene but was located shortly after in Richmond by authorities. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Payne has been charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary, intimidating a witness, violation of a domestic violence order and DUI first offense.

He was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.