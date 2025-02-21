Richmond man arrested after allegedly shooting toward juvenile in Madison Co., officials report

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that a Richmond man is in custody after he allegedly shot at three people in his home in Madison County, injuring a juvenile in the process on Thursday.

According to officials, KSP Post 7 was called out on a shots fired complaint that occurred on Irvine Road in Madison County.

KSP reported that the initial investigation found that a man, identified by police as 52-year-old Rodney D. Hunt, allegedly began shooting two firearms inside his home toward three other people.

A juvenile, officials added, sustained minor injuries and was treated by emergency personnel on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Upon arriving to the scene, KSP reportedly talked to Hunt and police had him exit his home before arresting him.

KSP reported that Hunt has been charged with one count of first-degree assault-domestic violence, and 11 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment-discharge of firearm.

KSP continues to investigate the shooting at this time.