Richmond Police investigate shooting on Opal Drive, no injuries reported

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting along Opal Drive. No one was injured.

Lieutenant Daniel Deaton said officers were called to a home along Opal Drive Wednesday evening for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found several shell casings in the street, but no one had been hit.

People who live nearby said they heard quite a few gunshots. One estimated he heard 11 shots.

One person captured the incident on a surveillance camera. The video showed two people pulling up in a car, getting out, and walking out of frame. After a few seconds, the video, which did not contain audio, showed the two-run back toward the car and it appeared one of them exchanged gunfire with someone off-camera before getting back into the car and driving away.

Richmond Police were still investigating the scene at 11:15 PM Wednesday. They had no details about who the suspects could be.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

